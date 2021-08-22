Gurdeep Pandher stops in Sidney on his Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour

Gurdeep Pandher does a bit of bhangra dancing with Jess Birring at the 3rd Street Cafe in Sidney. The Sidney visit was the final stop on the Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour where the Yukon-based Pandher spread his love for the traditional dance of Punjab across Canada. Pandher has promised to visit Sidney again on next year’s tour and lead residents in bhangra dance. (Courtesy Michele Sealey)Gurdeep Pandher does a bit of bhangra dancing with Jess Birring at the 3rd Street Cafe in Sidney. The Sidney visit was the final stop on the Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour where the Yukon-based Pandher spread his love for the traditional dance of Punjab across Canada. Pandher has promised to visit Sidney again on next year’s tour and lead residents in bhangra dance. (Courtesy Michele Sealey)
Gurdeep Pandher’s makes a stop in Sidney on his Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour that included several Greater Victoria sites. The Yukon-based Pandher was on the tour to spread his love for the traditional dance of Punjab across Canada.

Pandher, moved to Canada from India’s Punjab region more than 10 years ago. His videos of bhangra dancing in scenic locations around Canada has earned him a social media following of more than 300,000 people.

