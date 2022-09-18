HeroWork hosting ‘80s-themed fundraiser walk in Colwood Sept. 24

HeroWork general manager and self-described “director of radical” Trevor Botkin shows the ropes to a few volunteers at the charity’s Cool Aid Society work site. HeroWork will be hosting a fundraiser walk in Colwood on Sept. 24 to support the project. (Black Press Media file photo)

HeroWork is hosting an ‘80s-themed fundraiser walk in Colwood this month as they undertake their latest project – renovating the Cool Aid Society’s Downtown Community Centre.

On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to come down to the Sunridge Valley Drive side of Colwood Creek Park to participate in the walk or support those who are.

The goal is to raise $25,000 or more to help cover the costs of the renovations. Donations can be made to an individual or team participating. Those interested can register as a team or individual for $35 per person, as well as collect further donations as a participant.

Along the walk, participants should expect plenty of fun and are encouraged to participate in their best ‘80s costumes.

Prizes will be given out for best costumes, best karaoke song, best dance moves and more. Game zones will also be set up along the walking loop, with prizes awarded to those who earn the most points.

For more information on the event, or to make a donation or register for the walk, visit victoria.herowork.com.

