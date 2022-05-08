Langford firefighters surprise Happy Valley Elementary students

Two West Shore students were recently treated to a special visit from their friends at Langford Fire Rescue.
The firefighters stopped by Happy Valley elementary to share some good news with the Grade 4 students.
Willa Roueche, 9, is a regional winner in the provincial 2021 Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest for her poster entitled “Don’t hide, get outside,” and Tova Maguire, 9, received an honourable mention for her poster she called “Plan a second way out.”
The contest aims to help educate families about the simple, but important things that can be done to stay safe from fire. Last year’s theme was “learn the sounds of fire safety.”
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.