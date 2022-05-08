Langford firefighters surprise Happy Valley Elementary students

Langford firefighters stop by Happy Valley Elementary to surprise provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)Langford firefighters stop by Happy Valley Elementary to surprise provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)
Langford Assistant Chief Simon Chadwick talks fire prevention with provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)Langford Assistant Chief Simon Chadwick talks fire prevention with provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)
Tova Maguire’s winning poster. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)Tova Maguire’s winning poster. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)
Willa Roueche’s winning poster. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)Willa Roueche’s winning poster. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)

Two West Shore students were recently treated to a special visit from their friends at Langford Fire Rescue.

The firefighters stopped by Happy Valley elementary to share some good news with the Grade 4 students.

Willa Roueche, 9, is a regional winner in the provincial 2021 Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest for her poster entitled “Don’t hide, get outside,” and Tova Maguire, 9, received an honourable mention for her poster she called “Plan a second way out.”

The contest aims to help educate families about the simple, but important things that can be done to stay safe from fire. Last year’s theme was “learn the sounds of fire safety.”

ALSO READ: Fire departments urge West Shore residents to be fire smart as wildfire season begins

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford Fire RescueSD62

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Racers itching to get back on course, register in record numbers for Oak Bay Half

Just Posted

Langford firefighters stop by Happy Valley Elementary to surprise provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)
Langford firefighters surprise Happy Valley Elementary students

Runners hit the picturesque route in a previous Oak Bay Half Marathon. The event returns May 29. (Courtesy Oak Bay Half Marathon)
Racers itching to get back on course, register in record numbers for Oak Bay Half

Two players compete against each other. Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. gamers go for glory at Esquimalt esports tournament

Colby Harder, centre, listens to feedback from Langford residents during a community walk aimed at generating ideas to improve the pedestrian experience in the community through walkrollmap.org. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford residents stroll through community to improve pedestrian experience