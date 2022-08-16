Mid-summer baby bump prompts reminder from Greater Victoria wildlife advocates

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre needs cedar boughs to help raccoons transition into their outdoor enclosures. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre needs cedar boughs to help raccoons transition into their outdoor enclosures. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)

Metchosin-based BC SPCA animal rehab centre in search of greenery for raccoons

Volunteers and staff at the south Island’s wildlife rehab facility in Metchosin have babies, branches and browse on the brain.

BC SPCA Wild ARC is in need of greenery as its raccoon patients grow and transition to outdoor enclosures. The branches and browse provide enrichment and help prepare the critters for their return to the wild. Staff and volunteers use cedar branches with lots of greenery attached because it sheds easily and is usually not full of sap, making it ideal for enclosures.

Anyone with cedar branches to share can email info@wildarc.com to schedule a drop off.

Maturing raccoon cubs aren’t the only babies on the brain.

While it’s winding down rapidly, birthing season isn’t over yet, the rehab centre noted on social media. For example, the mid-August wave of squirrel kits is right on time, so the agency reiterated a traditional spring message. Babies can quickly become critically ill without proper care, so anyone who finds an animal they are concerned about should consult with a wildlife specialist.

Specifically, the organization notes, do not attempt to feed young wildlife without advice.

Without their mother’s care, animals quickly become hypothermic and dehydrated impacting the ability to digest food.

Anyone who finds a wild animal they feel may be in distress should contact the BC SPCA provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722 for advice.

