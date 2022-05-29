Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said it was a record year for donations. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said it was a record year for donations. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale has record year for donations

Plenty still on offer as sale closes 3 p.m. Sunday

There’s plenty on offer at the Metchosin Garage Sale, which had a record year for donations this year.

“Of course, people have been saving (their donations) up during Covid. So people were very generous,” said Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association.

Challenger said groups like Our Place Society will be coming after the day’s sale finishes at 3 p.m. on Sunday (May 29) to collect leftover clothes donations, and a portion of the funds raised and leftover useful items will go to the Ukraine Cultural Society.

“So it’ll all get spread around.”

Money raised from the sale of stuff goes towards the Metchosin Community House, which acts as a meeting space for several community organizations.

The sale finishes on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. and is being held at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. Items can be purchased via donation after the sale is done if there are items left.

ALSO READ: Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale back in action this month

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

CommunityDistrict of MetchosinMetchosinWest Shore

 

Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said large numbers of people turned out for the sale on both days. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said large numbers of people turned out for the sale on both days. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Visitors to the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale assess their options in the tools tent. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Visitors to the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale assess their options in the tools tent. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

There was a variety of goods on offer, including clothes, records, household goods and tools and sporting equipment available at the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

There was a variety of goods on offer, including clothes, records, household goods and tools and sporting equipment available at the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale was held on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale was held on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Previous story
Explore the exciting possibilities that await for your retirement

Just Posted

The District of Saanich seeks feedback from the public on its People, Pets and Parks strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich calls out to public for next stage of People, Pets and Parks strategy

Rande Cook presents The Apology at Leaf Modern Gallery.
At the Galleries: Late spring Greater Victoria shows highlight avenues of artist inspiration

Stavros Chrysoulis, Grade 12, Jay Lausman, Grade 11, Rachel Nordby, Grade 12 are preparing for the year-end concert at Belmont Secondary School. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
First-time jitters and final hurrahs: Belmont’s year-end concert

St. Michaels University School student Giang Tran poses in one of the school’s art rooms with a collection of her works, some of which will be on exhibit at the upcoming Limelight Youth Art Exhibition and Showcase at the arts centre at Cedar Hill. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Region’s high school artists step into the Limelight for Saanich show