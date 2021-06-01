Modo arrives in Langford with electric and hybrid shareable cars

The car sharing cooperative partnered with the city to expand car sharing westward

The City of Langford has partnered with Modo the car sharing cooperative to bring three cars to the region for people to rent, borrow and share.

The three cars will be based on Goldstream Avenue: one in front of City Hall and two electric vehicles at a charging station near the fountain roundabout.

Three cars is a conservative number for a city of about 40,000 people, but Modo said it’s the minimum number it takes for drivers to integrate car sharing into their lives.

“The City of Langford intends to use the service for their corporate needs, and that’s really what attracted us, knowing they will be leading by example,” said Modo’s director of business development Sylvain Ceclaire.

As a co-op, Modo expands to a community in collaboration with local stakeholders. In this case it was the city and a contribution of $150,000 from Westhills Land Corp.

Modo started in 1997 as North America’s first car share cooperative, later merging with the Victoria Car Share Co-op. They already operate in Victoria, Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney. Langford is their most westerly municipality on the south Island.

To help new members get started, Modo is offering $50 in free drive time when joining online at www.modo.coop with the promo code LANGFORDSHARES.

