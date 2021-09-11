Moon and lantern festival will light up the night at Saanich’s Lambrick Park

Family friendly event set for Sept. 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Saanich’s moon and lantern festival on Sept. 18 will celebrate culture, community and the harvest full moon. (Photo courtesy of District of Saanich)

The Moon Festival Lantern Celebration is making its way back to Saanich on Sept. 18.

The District of Saanich looks to bring the community together safely and creatively for the free outdoor celebration, which runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. outside the Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Lambrick Park.

“It’s an opportunity to reconnect and mark the harvest moon and the coming of fall – a practice celebrated by many cultures and appreciated by everyone,” said community events programmer Rob Phillips in a release.

ALSO READ: Saanich police, ICBC join forces to advocate for back-to-school road safety

Lantern displays, an illuminated twilight community lantern procession, cultural performances and a grand finale performance are all part of the show.

Attendees are invited to dress up and bring their own LED lantern creations. There will also be an opportunity to make one at the event, however, supplies are limited.

The event will happen rain or shine and attendees are reminded to bring umbrellas just in case.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichFestivalmoon