Live fire training exercises at Heals Range in Saanich. (Courtesy Department of National Defence)

Night firing exercises tonight at Heals Range in Saanich

Department of National Defence training to take place from 5 p.m. until midnight

An evening small arms firing exercise will be conducted at Heals Range on Thursday (April 21).

The Department of National Defence will be at Heals Range, located on Wallace Drive northwest of Willis Point Road, for live-fire exercises from 5 p.m. until midnight.

No unauthorized person will be permitted to enter the area during the training and trespassing on the grounds is prohibited.

