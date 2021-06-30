The North Saanich fire department gave local students a cool break Monday as temperatures soared well past 30 C. (Photo courtesy of North Saanich Middle School/Twitter)

North Saanich firefighters help students cool off during heat wave

North Saanich Middle School students get misted by fire trucks

The North Saanich fire department helped douse a different kind of heat on Monday as Greater Victoria hit record-setting temperatures.

The department’s trucks sprayed water high over a field to mist water down on students from the North Saanich Middle School. The school tweeted both students and staff appreciated the cool down method on the school year’s hottest day.

