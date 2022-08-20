Oak Bay artist brush-up enjoys 17th year without rain

Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek Brush-Up survived yet another second Sunday in August without rain last weekend, bringing thousands of people all ages together for the event’s 17th year.
The Oak Bay Community Artists Society’s art show and sale Aug. 14 featured dozens of artsy vendors and performers both young and old.
Society president Flo-Elle Watson called it the event’s best year yet and estimated between 2,500 and 3,000 folks attended.
Check out a variety of photos from this year’s brush-up, taken and shared by Joanie McCorry.
To learn more about Oak Bay artist community, visit oakbayartists.com.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Artart exhibitartistArtist ExhibitEventsoak bay