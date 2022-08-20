Oak Bay artist brush-up enjoys 17th year without rain

Mixed media artist Nancy Dolan shows her work at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) Painter Claire Christinel, right, chats about her work at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) Acrylic painter Donna Ion, left, chats about her work at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) Mix media artist Shelley Hordiyuk, centre, stands with her work at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) Painter Gail Price-Douglas shows her work at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) Painter F. Caroline Hunter works away at the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale in Oak Bay on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry) From left, Oak Bay Community Artists Society president Flo-Elle Watson, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and town crier Kenny Podmore commence the 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joanie McCorry)

Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek Brush-Up survived yet another second Sunday in August without rain last weekend, bringing thousands of people all ages together for the event’s 17th year.

The Oak Bay Community Artists Society’s art show and sale Aug. 14 featured dozens of artsy vendors and performers both young and old.

Society president Flo-Elle Watson called it the event’s best year yet and estimated between 2,500 and 3,000 folks attended.

Check out a variety of photos from this year’s brush-up, taken and shared by Joanie McCorry.

To learn more about Oak Bay artist community, visit oakbayartists.com.

