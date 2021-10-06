Oak Bay fire sounds the alarm, for those who can hear, and those who can’t

Oak Bay Fire Capt. Rob Kivell recommends a carbon monoxide detector, as seen here, be a regular part of household equipment, particularly in the winter. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

When an alarm sounds, Oak Bay fire hopes residents understand the sounds.

The theme for this year’s fire prevention week – Oct. 3 to 9 – encourages residents to learn the sounds of fire safety. The campaign aims to have people understand why smoke alarms sound off and addresses considerations for the deaf and hard of hearing, along with information about carbon monoxide alarms.

Key messaging highlights the carbon monoxide alarm as a reason to leave the building. Symptoms of CO poisoning can include headaches and confusion, nausea and dizziness, breathlessness and loss of consciousness. It can be harmful in a short amount of time.

A chirping alarm can mean a low battery or if the alarm is more than 10 years old, it is time to replace it.

Both smoke and CO detectors should be tested monthly. For residences where someone is deaf or hard of hearing, a bed shaker and strobe light alarms will alert that person to fire.

Know the difference between the sound of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm – three beeps for smoke alarms: four beeps for carbon monoxide alarms.

The Oak Bay Fire Department has a program to help residents with installation, location and testing of alarms. Contact the fireprevention division at 250-592-9121.

