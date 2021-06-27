Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club introduces its members to croquet

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hopes to lure new members with mallets and wickets.

The organization added croquet to the greens this spring, after fundraising $7,000 to purchase the needed gear, said member David Anderson.

John Doman, a handy guy around the club already, built wagons to hold the gear, and they whacked their first balls on April 7. Now they can fill the two greens, under COVID-19 protocols, with 16 players on the bowls side, and 16 players on four croquet courts.

“We’ve got a really good bunch of people playing both croquet and lawn bowling, so that we have different schedules,” Anderson said.

Club member Karen Evans noted it’s a little less competitive on the croquet side of things, and everyone seems to be enjoying it so far.

Learn more about how to join at bowlsoakbay.ca/croquet.

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club also signed a new lease April 20, ensuring occupancy of the facilities at 2190 Harlow Dr. for the next 10 years.

