Oceans Week Victoria offers free virtual events

Dozens of events planned to raise environmental awareness around Oceans Day on June 8

Oceans Week Victoria, June 6 to 13, will educate participants on topics like deep sea wildlife and sustainable fishing habits. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oceans Week Victoria is offering eight days of free virtual programming events centred around the celebration of Oceans Day on June 8.

Over 100 events and activities are planned to cover science, technology, art, music, sustainability and conservation. Specific topics include marine biodiversity, deep sea exploration, water conservation and sustainable fishing.

Events begin Sunday, June 6 and run through June 13 with categories for kids under 11, younger teens, older teens and adults and families. While all events are COVID-19 friendly, some give participants opportunities to go outside.

All events are courtesy of various non-profits, government agencies, businesses, community groups, scientists, educators and artists.

Volunteer-led Oceans Week Victoria first launched in 2020 to better connect southern Vancouver Island inhabitants with the marine world. This year, is it drawing particular attention to the Salish Sea.

World Oceans Day was first proposed to the UN by Canadians in 1992 and designated as June 8 in 2008. Greater Victoria held its first World Oceans Day events as early as 2011.

For more information and an event calendar, visit oceansweekvictoria.ca.

