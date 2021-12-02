Students from Camosun College’s criminal justice program, pictured alongside an Our Place volunteer (centre), gathered donated clothes for the organization. (Our Place Society/Twitter)

Students from Camosun College’s criminal justice program, pictured alongside an Our Place volunteer (centre), gathered donated clothes for the organization. (Our Place Society/Twitter)

Our Place Society receives ‘truckloads’ of clothing from Camosun group

College’s criminal justice students collected donations as part of curriculum

Downtown Victoria’s Our Place Society got an early Christmas gift on Nov. 29, courtesy of students at Camosun College.

READ MORE: Clothing donations needed across Greater Victoria

The organization, which feeds and houses vulnerable community members, received “five or six truckloads” of donated clothes, Our Place communications director Grant McKenzie told Black Press Media.

Students in the college’s criminal justice program held a massive clothing drive as part of their class curriculum and chose Our Place as the recipient.

According to McKenzie, Our Place staff members are often asked to speak in classes for criminal justice students, who may go on to work in correctional services, customs, law enforcement and other similar fields.

This year, the students returned the favour – and McKenzie said staff are still working to sort the piles of essential clothing items they dropped off.

“Anything dry helps,” he said, adding clients at Our Place need more donations during the winter months. Currently, the organization is seeking socks, underwear, rain gear and towels in particular.

Clothing donations for Our Place Society can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. any time, or at 94 Talcott Rd. in View Royal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

READ MORE: Camosun College student raises over $10k for diabetes research

READ MORE: Daytime warming centres to now open for Victoria homeless during emergency weather events

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsOur Place

Previous story
Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year
Next story
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

Just Posted

CCTV captured an image of a blue Toyota Tacoma driving away from the scene of a collision in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Police looking for driver involved in Saanich collision

A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

Colwood Fire Rescue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency crews responding to fire call in Colwood

The benchmark price for a single family home in the Victoria core region of the Victoria Real Estate Board was about $1.122 million, $912,700 for the West Shore and $1.129 million for the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bidding wars continue in Greater Victoria despite lower sales