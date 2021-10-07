Partnership provides introduction to mountain biking in Langford

A free scholarship program sponsored by Nolan Riding and the City of Langford is geared to getting more kids involved in the sport of mountain biking. (Photo courtesy of Nolan Riding Mountain Bike Coaching)

A new program aims to get more kids behind the handlebars and in the saddle.

Nolan Riding Mountain Bike Coaching and the City of Langford are partnering to provide youth in Langford with scholarships for learn-to-mountain bike programs.

Langford, with the support from generous donations from community partners, has stepped up to provide mountain bikes, helmets, and pads for scholarship recipients who face barriers to getting involved, said company owner Patrick Nolan.

Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park, named after the late local legend and international mountain biking icon, is the perfect venue to introduce more young people to the sport, Nolan added.

“We’ve witnessed thousands of kids benefit physically and mentally as a result of fun and safe skills coaching,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to develop mastery and excellence on two wheels in a sport that combines nature with physical and personal development.”

Langford’s investment in infrastructure will benefit the community for generations to come, Nolan added.

“It coincides with the amazing growth of the sport and who knows, the scholarships could be the start of an amazing career like Jordie’s. We’re very privileged to be a part of that. Growing the base will produce the top competitors. You can’t put a price on the difference having scholarships and that venue will make. We’re looking forward to the completion of some of the new trails around the park.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the city is happy to support such a great program.

“It’s all about getting more kids involved in sports,” he said. “It gives kids who don’t have a bike an opportunity to get involved in mountain biking and get some professional training. As everyone’s finding out, Patrick and a great group of volunteers have put together a world-class facility at Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park.”

Nolan Riding has been providing professional and expert mountain biking skills since 2014.

Applications for scholarships should be submitted to julie@nolanriding.com.

