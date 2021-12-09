PHOTOS: Decorating fairy hits Oak Bay waterfront

A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Queens’ Park has a little holiday flair this year after someone strung a small tree with Christmas baubles.

The handiwork also features a small village setting at the base of the trunk, and a handful of painted rocks share uplifting themes.

The rocks feature cheerful Peanuts characters and come in the wake of a trio of similar decor going missing from another Oak Bay park.

A trio of Peanuts characters, traditional holiday decor in Oak Bay, went missing from Entrance Park at the start of the Christmas season in the village. Charlie Brown, his sister Sally and his devoted dog Snoopy went missing at the end of November – leaving only Lucy and Peppermint Patty in song around the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

