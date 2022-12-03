PHOTOS: Langford lights up for first time since 2019

The giant sequoia tree at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway was lit up for the holidays Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)The giant sequoia tree at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway was lit up for the holidays Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Maddison and Savanah Colley try their hand at ice carving Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Maddison and Savanah Colley try their hand at ice carving Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A group of people get their photo taken with Anna and Elsa from the hit Disney film Frozen Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A group of people get their photo taken with Anna and Elsa from the hit Disney film Frozen Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Visitors wait in line to see Santa Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Visitors wait in line to see Santa Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A crowd easily in the hundreds gathered Saturday (Dec. 3) for the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A crowd easily in the hundreds gathered Saturday (Dec. 3) for the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The PACE Musical Theatre Academy Choir performs Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)The PACE Musical Theatre Academy Choir performs Saturday (Dec. 3) at The Langford Station during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Visits with Santa were among the many activities on offer Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Visits with Santa were among the many activities on offer Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Goldstream Avenue was festively decorated Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Goldstream Avenue was festively decorated Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The PACE Musical Theatre Academy Choir performs under the giant sequoia tree lit up for the holidays Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)The PACE Musical Theatre Academy Choir performs under the giant sequoia tree lit up for the holidays Saturday (Dec. 3) during the first Langford Light Up event since 2019. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford Light Up officially returned for the first time in two years Saturday (Dec. 3), turning much of the city’s downtown core into a festive wonderland.

Lights lit up much of Goldstream Avenue and parts of Veterans Memorial Parkway, while Veterans Memorial Park hosted a massive Christmas tree, live music, meetings with Santa, and more. More fun was had near-by at The Langford Station with even more live music, food trucks, ice carving and local crafts.

”It was just fantastic, I was walking around and the place has been packed ever since I got here,” said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson. “Anytime you can get this large of a crowd, saying it is fantastic just doesn’t do it justice, it’s just wonderful.”

Goodmanson said city crews spent weeks installing lights on trees and street light poles leading up to the event, working day and night and despite some winter storms which battered the community.

“They were working through the nights and were just fantastic,” he said. “A lot of credit has to go to them … there is a little more up each year.”

Given the delay since the last event, it was clear the community was eager to see it’s return. Hundreds of people packed into the park despite the chilly weather, and there were few faces without a smile on them regardless of age.

Attendees got an extra display of festive cheer this year, as the IEOA Truck Light Convoy passed by the park, prompting a rush of people lining Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway to ensure they got a good look.

