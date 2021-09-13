PHOTOS: Oak Bay Car Collector Show lights up Avenue strip

The 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show attracted thousands of visitors to Oak Bay Avenue on Sunday (Sept. 12). (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Ford GT turns heads at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Lotus Europa S2 at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Classic Triumph convertibles at the Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Ford deuce coupe at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Classic Fords, a Mustang (right) and a Falcon, at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) A Pontiac Firebird (left) and Chevrolet Corvette at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) A classic Chevrolet Impala convertible at the 21st annual Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Collector cars made a roaring return to Oak Bay Avenue throughout the afternoon of Sept. 12.

The 21st annual Oak Bay Car Collector Festival spanned the five blocks between Mitchell Street and Hampshire Road. The stretch contained at least 100 vehicles, ranging in age from one century to one season.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay car collector puts her trio of shiny vehicles up for display

The 21st festival had been planned for 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

“People are asking for their annual events back, and we’re pleased that the Oak Bay municipality continues to support this showcase of classic and special interest vehicles,” organizer and event founder Ken Agate previously told Black Press Media.

He characterized the event as one of the most popular vehicle displays on the Vancouver Island event calendar.

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Car Showsoak bay