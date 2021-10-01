PHOTOS: Oak Bay High tallies nearly $40,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride.
Students and staff cheered on the @TourdeRock riders this morning at @OakBayHigh. Big cheers for the principal as he shaved his beard! pic.twitter.com/vuYJf4Ntff
— C. van Reeuwyk (@van_reeuwyk) October 1, 2021
@OakBayHigh raised an astonishing $37,758. Thank you for all you do! ❤ pic.twitter.com/BbiCNpi8kR
— Tour de Rock (@TourdeRock) October 1, 2021
Donate online at tourderock.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.