PHOTOS: Snowbirds take to the skies over Greater Victoria

The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Gloria Brown) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski) The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the skies over Greater Victoria on Monday (July 19) as a part of Operation Inspiration.

The goal of the operation was to pay tribute and support healthcare workers for all of their work within the past year.

The stunning acrobatics of the team caught the attention of many Black Press Media readers, some of whom submitted amazing photos from when the planes flew overhead.

Thank you to our readers for these beautiful shots! Reader photos are always welcome at vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Snowbirds returning to the Island for Op Inspiration

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

airforce