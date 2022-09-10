PHOTOS: Sooke Fall Fair brings community back together after 2-year break

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Sooke’s Fall Fair returned this weekend, along with everything the community has been missing.
The Sooke Community Hall was filled to the brim with table after table of art, crafts, baking, vegetables, bees, and more. The top entries in each category proudly displayed their prize ribbons as visitors took it all in for themselves.
“The only thing we have been a little disappointed with have been our fruit entries, but that’s just because the bees weren’t there for the harvest,” said Ida McDonald, vice-president. “But that’s ok, you can’t control mother nature … overall I am really encouraged by the turnout so far, since this is a recovery year for us. It’s good, and there seems to be lots of enthusiasm.”
McDonald said having the fair back in town is “a breath of fresh air,” which has already helped people feel a sense of normalcy and safety which has not really been there over the past few years.
With the action continuing until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, McDonald said folks planning on heading down to the fair on Sunday won’t want to miss the pet parade, set to start around noon.
She said the fair is also always searching for new volunteers, especially as the current roster continues to age, and anyone who may be interested in helping out now or in the future is encouraged to visit sookefallfair.ca.
