PHOTOS: Sooke Fall Fair brings community back together after 2-year break

Dahlia Billings stands with her first prize-winning cake Saturday at the Sooke Fall Fair. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Sooke Community Hall was filled to the brim with arts, crafts, baking, produce, and more Saturday for the first day of the Sooke Fall Fair. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Sooke Fall Fair returned to the Sooke Community Hall Saturday as the annual event marked its return to normal following two years of the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A prize-winning bunny relaxes in its cage as visitors pass by Saturday during the first day of the Sooke Fall Fair. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Prize-winning produce abounded inside the Sooke Community Hall Saturday as the Sooke Fall Fair officially got underway. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Young visitors to the Sooke Fall Fair check out a beekeeping booth inside the Sooke Community Hall Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Visitors checkout some of the photography displays at the 2022 Sooke Fall Fair Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Flower arrangements are seen during the 2022 Sooke Fall Fair Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Sooke’s Fall Fair returned this weekend, along with everything the community has been missing.

The Sooke Community Hall was filled to the brim with table after table of art, crafts, baking, vegetables, bees, and more. The top entries in each category proudly displayed their prize ribbons as visitors took it all in for themselves.

“The only thing we have been a little disappointed with have been our fruit entries, but that’s just because the bees weren’t there for the harvest,” said Ida McDonald, vice-president. “But that’s ok, you can’t control mother nature … overall I am really encouraged by the turnout so far, since this is a recovery year for us. It’s good, and there seems to be lots of enthusiasm.”

McDonald said having the fair back in town is “a breath of fresh air,” which has already helped people feel a sense of normalcy and safety which has not really been there over the past few years.

With the action continuing until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, McDonald said folks planning on heading down to the fair on Sunday won’t want to miss the pet parade, set to start around noon.

She said the fair is also always searching for new volunteers, especially as the current roster continues to age, and anyone who may be interested in helping out now or in the future is encouraged to visit sookefallfair.ca.

