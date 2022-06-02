Picnics and Patio campaign returning to Greater Victoria

Diners will have a chance to get a free meal out in the sun

After the success of last year’s inaugural edition, Greater Victoria’s Picnics and Patios Campaign is returning in June, offering residents a chance to score a free meal out in the sunshine.

Organized through a partnership between the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, Destination Greater Victoria, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Victoria Business Association, City of Victoria, Used.ca and Sysco, the event runs June 7 to 29 on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Throughout the campaign, representatives from the organizing groups and regional personalities will be visiting local restaurants, pubs, and bars across the region to surprise lucky patrons by paying for their meals as part of an effort to encourage residents to eat and support local.

“Last year’s Picnics and Patios Campaign was a great promotion at a very difficult time for many small businesses in our community. It was such a success that we heard many of these same businesses wanted to bring it back again this year,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

“Picnics and Patios is a fun way to showcase these establishments and encourage visitors and residents to support our local entrepreneurs.”

For more information on the campaign, and to learn how to be entered into a weekly prize draw, visit victoriachamber.ca.

