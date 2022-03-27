Public input sought for Colwood’s Fisgard Lighthouse, Fort Rodd Hill sites

With a draft management plan completed for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood, Parks Canada is asking the public for feedback on its proposals for the popular park.

The draft plan presents a 10-year vision for the site and outlines how Parks Canada aims to achieve its goals to maintain the coastline landmark.

High priorities are the conservation of cultural and natural heritage, as well as the lighthouse and historic military infrastructure.

The lighthouse, built in 1860, is one of the only intact 19th century coastal military fortifications left in Canada, according to Parks Canada. Both the fort and lighthouse were designated by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada as national historic sites in 1958, and Parks Canada took over operations in 1962.

Since then, the site has added the Garry Oak Learning Meadow, and seven historic nature trail signs which reflect Indigenous culture have been installed.

For more information and to register to contribute feedback on the plan, visit letstalkparkscanadawestcoast.ca.

