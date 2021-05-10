Carolyn West plans to run each of the Victoria Goddess Runs this year, in support of Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (Courtesy Carolyn West)

Carolyn West plans to run each of the Victoria Goddess Runs this year, in support of Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (Courtesy Carolyn West)

Runner tackles solo Goddess Run to raise funds for women, children fleeing violence

Women’s Transition House Society named official cause for Goddess Runs

Running along Dallas Road to the sound of her own footsteps mingling with the natural shoreline noises is a favourite pastime for Carolyn West.

While she discovered running at a challenging time in life, it’s brought nothing but joy since.

“I’ve been running since 2019 after experiencing an event that impacted me negatively. I was out for a walk one day and had so much pent-up energy, I just took off running. That was the start of my running journey. When I run, nothing else matters.”

Two passions collide this year, as the Victoria Women’s Transition House is the charity of choice for the Victoria Goddess Run – among her favourite events. West works in administration at VWTH, where her commitment is about more than a paycheque.

RELATED: Greater Victoria women’s shelter adds second safe harbour

“I believe that no matter the roadblocks in life, we are there for each other and encourage each other to keep going. And I feel strongly about the work of Victoria Women’s Transition House – supporting women and their children leaving violence and abuse,” West said. “I believe in the cause and I feel strongly about supporting women and their own healing journey.”

She’s done the Goddess Run, among other local races, since 2019, drawn in by the idea of women supporting women.

This year she’ll participate in the June, October and December Victoria Goddess Runs – all to benefit Victoria Women’s Transition House.

The pandemic has changed the usually crowded field of runners rushing past roadside fans waving banners and shouting support.

RELATED: This hand signal alerts others to domestic abuse without a word (video)

“I love running alone but I miss the energy and enthusiasm of running a race with a group and the group running community – folks cheering us along the route, volunteer guides helping (and) water stations,” West said. While safety changes remain in place this year, she has it on good authority a group of her peers will greet her at the finish of her June 12 race day.

Runners can register for the 5k, 10k or half marathon virtual run and participate as an individual or as part of a team. There are three virtual Victoria Goddess Run events this year – June 5 to 27 is the 10th Annual Victoria Goddess Run; October is the Harvest Moon Run; and in December there will be a Snowflake Run.

To register for the Victoria Goddess Runs or support VWTH and Carolyn’s run visit transitionhouse.net/events/goddessrun21.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

domestic violencerunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mural styles in Victoria run the gamut

Just Posted

Test positivity rates in Greater Victoria from April 23 to 29. (BC CDC data)
Leaked data shows View Royal top of COVID-19 list for Greater Victoria

The township had the highest number of new cases during the last week of April

Carolyn West plans to run each of the Victoria Goddess Runs this year, in support of Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (Courtesy Carolyn West)
Runner tackles solo Goddess Run to raise funds for women, children fleeing violence

Women’s Transition House Society named official cause for Goddess Runs

Robyn Sealy of Parks Canada and carver Charles Elliot look at the new interpretive display unveiled May 4 at SMONECTEN, the new name of the former McDonald Campground in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve just north of Sidney. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Campground near Sidney renamed to recognize First Nations

SMONECTEN is new name of former McDonald Campground in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

The District of Saanich is accepting nominations for the 2021 Environmental Awards until June 1 at 4 p.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Nominations now open for Saanich’s 21st annual Environmental Awards

Awards recognize individuals and organizations making Saanich more sustainable

Mural on the south side of Wildfire Bakery on Quadra Street, a project initiated in 1995 by local artist Peter Allen and others. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Mural styles in Victoria run the gamut

Create your own mural walking tour around the city

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward comes away with the puck after a battle along the boards with Grizzlies defenceman Jake Veilleux. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Victoria Grizzlies named Island Champions

Grizzlies edged Alberni Valley Bulldogs in back-to-back matches to claim title

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Most Read