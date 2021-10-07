Saanich Parks and Recreation adds swim sessions for women, 2SLGBTQ+

Saanich Parks and Recreation has scheduled Saturday swim times for diverse communities. (Photo courtesy of Gordon Head Rec Centre/Facebook)

Saanich Parks and Recreation continues to work to create safer spaces for all users and has scheduled some new fall sessions for swimmers at Gordon Head Recreation Centre.

“COVID allowed us to change our swim schedules to accommodate 2SLBTQ+ and women’s needs,” said Jason Jones, Saanich community programmer.

The women-only swim program began with the Muslim community, he said. “We were trying to get them engaged in physical activity and in order to do swims, we had to educate our staff and even make changes to the building. Our main goal is to provide recreation to everybody.”

The response to the changes has been overwhelmingly positive, he added.

The reserved Saturday nights are scheduled for 8:30 to 10 p.m., on Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 for 2SLBTQ+ and allies, and Nov. 6 for women only.

For more information visit Saanich Parks and Recreation at saanich.ca

