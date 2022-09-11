Sidney resident Kevin Greenway received an early Christmas present by winning $200 as the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary held an early draw as part of its upcoming Christmas Bazaar Raffle scheduled on Nov. 19 at the Mary Winspear Centre. Nancy Coutts, Iris Fowler, Janie Scott, Jean Van Wyk, Maryann Little and Pauline Dance held the early draw on Friday, Sept. 2 in the Save-on-Foods parking lot. (Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary/Submitted).

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary holds early bird raffle

Sidney resident scoops up $200 prize

Sidney resident Kevin Greenway received an early Christmas present by winning $200 as the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary held an early draw as part of its upcoming Christmas Bazaar Raffle scheduled on Nov. 19 at the Mary Winspear Centre. Nancy Coutts, Iris Fowler, Janie Scott, Jean Van Wyk, Maryann Little and Pauline Dance held the early draw on Friday, Sept. 2 in the Save-on-Foods parking lot.

