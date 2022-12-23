A Salvation Army kettle donation stand with no volunteer on a busy Saturday morning. Volunteers have been hard to find for the organization. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Salvation Army kettle donations way down as Christmas arrives

Severe winter weather may be causing the decline, but online donations can keep the magic flowing

In what may be yet another impact of high costs and severe weather, the Salvation Army is reporting a huge drop in kettle donations across Greater Victoria.

Even as Christmas closes in, the Salvation Army is seeing a large decline in donations by as much as 50 per cent, according a press release.

About 70 per cent of donations received in the kettles during November and December go toward supporting people in need throughout the year, with food, clothing and shelter, the release states.

Sipili Molia, who works for the B.C. Division of the Salvation Army, attributes mush of the donation drop to the weather.

“This weather, like the rest of us, is impacting our fundraising in a major way,” said Molia. “We rely on these funds to support the Christmas assistance and vital programs throughout the year.”

The programs the donations fund help people overcome addiction, find housing, gain life skills and education that can improve their quality of life.

But you don’t have to go out into the winter weather to donate.

“The Christmas Kettle is a symbol of help and hope for those in need during the holidays and a direct way for people to make a meaningful impact in their community,” said Molia. “As people are snowed in, please consider giving to our Online Kettle.”

READ MORE: Skyrocketing demand means Salvation Army needs more Christmas donations

