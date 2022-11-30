Scaling up: Local artist’s piece selected for Victoria Arts Council billboard

The Victoria Arts Council’s main gallery will soon feature a billboard with artwork by Ingrid Mesquita. (Victoria Arts Council/Facebook) Ingrid Mesquita’s untitled artwork was chosen for a billboard at the Victoria Arts Council’s main gallery. (Courtesy of the Victoria Arts Council)

The Victoria Arts Council has chosen new artwork by a local artist for a billboard on the exterior of their main gallery at 1800 Store St.

The untitled work by Ingrid Mesquita was selected by a panel of arts professionals, curators, artists and community leaders.

“We designed this opportunity specifically to provide a platform for artists who are racialized, from Indigenous backgrounds or who identify as a person of colour, as a way of addressing historical prejudice and systemic barriers to access within equity-deserving communities,” Victoria Arts Council executive director Kegan McFadden said. “We’re honoured to be working with Ingrid Mesquita in such a huge way.”

There were 12 other pieces submitted for the project.

“Knowing how much immense talent there is in this city, being chosen is such an honour,” Mesquita said. “This opportunity to share my work on a massive scale is both thrilling and surreal.”

A public unveiling of the artwork and a community open house will take place Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., and Mesquita will be in attendance.

The project received financial support from the City of Victoria and the Victoria Foundation, which provided a community grant from the racial equity and reconciliation fund.

