Summergate Village resident gathers with 25 friends in her garden

Barbara ‘Babs’ Chorlton celebrated her 104th birthday with 25 friends in her Sidney garden.

It was a second pandemic birthday for the loved and appreciated member of the Summergate Village community.

Chorlton, who lives alone and still does her own cooking and cleaning – marked her 103rd with a surprise party organized by neighbours. Her friends call her a vicious card shark and a great neighbour.

