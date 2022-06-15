Sidney shows its Pride

painting with pride Andrew Lohr, facilities maintenance supervisor with the Town of Sidney re-touches the crosswalk at the entrance of Sidney’s Beacon Park on June 1. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney has come alive with colourful displays aimed at making everyone in the community feel welcomed and supported.

Pride Month celebrations continue this weekend across the town.

On Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sidney will be celebrating Pride with live music, face painting, giveaways, and fundraising for the Victoria Pride Society in Beacon Park.

For more information, go to sidneybia.ca/pride.

The brilliant colours of the Pride flag are on display in front of Sidney Town Hall. We are so pleased to send a message that Sidney is a place where people can be who they are and love who they love! pic.twitter.com/ttf7eQhMnB — Town of Sidney (@townofsidneybc) June 3, 2022

