Silent auction by Greater Victoria real estate agents raises cash for women’s shelters

A handful of real estate agents in Greater Victoria hope to hit $5,000 in their annual fundraiser to support local women’s shelters.

The Modern Real Estate Team started Raise the Roof for Shelter in 2013 and through eight years of fundraising, the event has brought in $62,000. This year’s fundraiser is an online silent auction featuring donations from local companies.

Bidding is live until Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Find the auction online at 32auctions.com/RTR2021.

Raise the Roof for Shelter supports the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, Canada’s largest public foundation dedicated exclusively to funding women’s shelters and violence prevention programs. Local funds are redirected back to four area women’s shelters: Victoria Women’s Transition House, The Cridge Transition House for Women, Margaret Laurence House and Sooke Transition House Society.

As an essential service, shelters remained open and operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations continue to provide safe emergency shelter, counselling and support for women and their children impacted by violence and abuse.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. A woman not in immediate danger can call the Transition House 24-hour crisis line at 250-385-6611 for resources and help.

Men in need of help and resources can call the Pacific Centre for the Family at 1-866-478-8357 or the Men’s Trauma Centre 1-866-793-6367.

