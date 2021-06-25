Soap for Hope thrift store to open doors Saturday in Victoria

Soap for Hope Canada’s Second Hand Hope thrift store will open this Saturday after operating as an online retailer for nearly six months. (Courtesy of Soap for Hope Canada)

Soap for Hope Canada is launching a charitable thrift store called Second Hand Hope this Saturday in Vic West.

The in-person opening will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26 at 444 William St. and feature live music and local artisans selling their own products. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and customer capacity inside the store will be monitored by staff.

Second Hand Hope began Jan. 1 as an online retailer and is based around fundraising, support of small businesses and environmental conservation. It in initially allowed customers to book 30- to 60-minute in-person shopping appointments, but will now be able to open its doors to the public.

All profits go to Soap for Hope Canada, a Victoria-based non-profit which provides over 400 community facilities and remote communities in B.C. and Alberta with hygiene products. Second Hand Hope also plans to offer free crafting classes with local artists to teach participants how to upcycle clothing.

Soap for Hope Canada product development coordinator Nicole Quast said Second Hand Hope will further provide dignity for hygiene and noted that some artisans at the launch will be supporting initiatives like ocean conservation.

For more information, visit soapforhopecanada.ca.

