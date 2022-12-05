Sooke Dance Studio presents The Nutcracker in a Nutshell at Edward Milne Community School on Saturday and Sunday. (Shutterstock.com)

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker with a twist

Performances set for Dec. 10 and 11 at Edward Milne Community School

The Nutcracker returns to Sooke with a modern twist on a classic holiday dance tradition.

Sooke Dance Studio presents The Nutcracker in a Nutshell at Edward Milne Community School on Saturday (Dec. 10) and Sunday (Dec. 11).

It’s one of the most historic and delightful performances that will get you in the holiday mood, said ballet director Stephanie Wilson.

The Sooke Dance Studio’s presentation is a lovely “nutshell” performance of the classic ballet, featuring a cast of 50 young Sooke dancers under Wilson’s tutelage.

“Not only does it spark those initial holiday vibes, but there is something charming about the time period and the joy that familiar classical music by Tchaikovsky brings,” Wilson noted. “Entwined with history and culture, this ballet explores the wonderful colours and sounds of the holiday season and promises to leave you enchanted by the end of it.”

Many of the performers have grown up at Sooke Dance Studio and blossomed into mature dancers complemented by captivating choreography. The cast has been working diligently every weekend since September, and the assistants, stage crew, parents, props, and costume volunteers have also worked hard to provide the audience with a look at the dancers’ prolific work.

“That’s reason enough to support these young aspirants,” Wilson added. “There’s no denying this is as much a treat for the audience as it is for the performers.”

The Saturday performance is at 6 p.m., with the Sunday show a matinee at 2 p.m. General seating admission is $20 for all ages, with tickets available at Sooke Dance Studio at 6653 Sooke Rd., or at www.sookedancestudio.com. Call 250-642-6607 for more information.

Sooke Dance Studio owner Carol Cave has been providing dance opportunities in Sooke for more than 25 years.


