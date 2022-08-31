Sooke Fall Fair returning with full offering this year

The Sooke Fall Fair is a popular community event. This year’s event is on Sept 10 and 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Organizers couldn’t be happier for a return to the way things were that has made the Sooke Fall Fair such a popular event for the past 109 years.

“We’re really enthusiastic about getting on track again,” said Ida McDonald, vice-president of the Sooke Fall Fair. “We had to scale down many of the events the past two years because of the pandemic, so it’s great to get back to our traditional fall fair.”

While kitchen crafts, flowers and produce and needle-craft are always big draws, McDonald said the photography exhibits’ popularity continues to grow.

The junior section which includes the Lego display and a variety of children’s crafts, receives a lot of attention, she noted.

“The small animals are always popular with the kids as well,” McDonald said.

Other events include the Great Sookeini Race, pancake breakfast, pet parade, auction of selected fall fair entries, games, entertainment, and food concession.

There is still time to enter non-perishable items for judging, with a late entry charge of $2 per item. Check out the catalogue at sookefallfair.ca for details and a look at the full schedule and events.

The Sooke Fall Fair takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Shields Rd.

The loss of eight long-time pioneer volunteers during the past few years has posed a challenge for organizers.

“It hasn’t been easy to fill those positions,” McDonald said. “They did an amazing job, are difficult to replace, and are sadly missed.”

Anyone interested in lending a hand can email sookefallfair@gmail.comor call McDonald at 250-642-4110.

