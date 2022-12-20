The inflatable unicorn snow-blower is a Sooke tradition that brings joy to all. (Courtesy of Kiya Carscadden)

The inflatable unicorn snow-blower is a Sooke tradition that brings joy to all. (Courtesy of Kiya Carscadden)

Sooke snow-blowing unicorn returns, bringing smiles along the way

The unusual snow-fall is second on the list of magical things you might see in Sooke today

The inflatable, hoofed Sooke-sation is bringing the joy of a snow day to a whole new level.

Commuters braving the winter weather were treated to the magical sight of the Sooke snow-blowing unicorn, who first appeared in January 2020.

A post in the Meanwhile in Sooke Facebook page delighted people as they shared and liked the photos of a man dressed in an inflatable unicorn costume.

David Burneau always gives his neighbours something to look forward to after a heavy snow, donning the pink and rainbow coloured inflatable and clearing his and other people’s driveways.

VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

In the Facebook post, Kiya Carscadden wrote that the sight brought her joy.

Judging by the comments, those in Carscadden’s car were not alone, with many comments noting that the unicorn made them laugh and that the unicorn is a tradition at this point.

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snowsnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria enjoys a snow day

Just Posted

Koen Knorr is described as Caucasian, 5’5” with a slim build. (Courtesy of Victoria police)
Victoria police searching for missing 16-year-old male

The inflatable unicorn snow-blower is a Sooke tradition that brings joy to all. (Courtesy of Kiya Carscadden)
Sooke snow-blowing unicorn returns, bringing smiles along the way

Zachary Armitage will be sentenced on Jan. 11 for the first-degree murder of a 60-year-old Metchosin father in 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Second escaped inmate who murdered Metchosin man to be sentenced next month

Earthquake damage is seen at the Humboldt Creamery building in Loleta, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. (Ruth Schneider/The Times-Standard via AP)
Vancouver Island waves recorded as earthquake rocks California coast

Pop-up banner image