Sooke to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

As the winds blow on another wildfire season, the District of Sooke is making sure homeowners stay ready as part of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
FireSmart coordinator Ashlene Akatarian will host a public awareness and educational event at John Philllips Memorial Park on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help Sooke residents better prepare for the 2022 wildfire season.
Activities include learning about wildfire risk, the wildland-urban interface zone, and property protection.
Residents can also book a free FireSmart home assessment. To make an appointment, please call 250-642-5422.
Sooke is located within the wildland-urban interface zone meaning the community is at a greater risk of a devasting wildfire. Homeowners play an important role in wildfire prevention; they can directly reduce the wildfire risk and damage to their property using FireSmart principles, the District of Sooke stated in a press release.
