The McTavish Academy of Art has created limited edition superhero art kits as part of this month’s Help Fill a Dream fundraiser. (Photo Courtesy of Help Fill a Dream)

The McTavish Academy of Art has created limited edition superhero art kits as part of this month’s Help Fill a Dream fundraiser. (Photo Courtesy of Help Fill a Dream)

Superheroes fundraiser for sick kids in Greater Victoria adds new ways to donate

Purchases of art kits, calendars and oils matched by doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

Help Fill a Dream’s annual superheroes fundraiser is getting a boost this year thanks to the generosity of a local mom, local business and giving organization.

The sick kids dream-granting organization’s month-long campaign features new ways for people to show their support, with all donations matched by the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation.

In addition to direct donations to Help Fill a Dream and the purchase of superhero calendars, supporters can buy doTERRA oils from Erin Silva or limited edition superhero art kits crafted at the McTavish Academy of Art.

Silva was inspired to donate all of her November sales commissions to Help Fill a Dream after her nephew battling neuroblastoma received a dream at the age of five. Her enthusiasm for the fundraiser prompted the art academy to come up with its own way to help out.

The art kits, featuring laser-cut pieces that enable people to build their own superheros, are in addition to the support the academy provides each year through the calendar project.

“The whole team at our office were bowled over by the one of a kind, inclusive art kits created especially for this cause,” said Craig Smith, Help Fill a Dream executive director, in a release.

“For a child with a disability to see themselves represented as a superhero is incredibly powerful. We’re all so grateful.”

Those looking to make a purchase or donation in support of the campaign can do so through the McTavish Academy of Art website until Dec. 1. Or visit helpfilladream.com for more information on the charity.

READ MORE: Runner tackling 35-hour challenge at Saanich’s Mt. Work for Help Fill a Dream

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityfundraiserHospitals

Previous story
Decades of dedication earn educator place on Oak Bay Wall of Fame
Next story
Greater Victoria Green Team tackles invasive in Colwood park

Just Posted

Pacific FC are heading to the Canadian Premiere League finals for the first time in franchise history after downing Cavalry FC 2-1 Saturday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pacific FC heading to finals after 2-1 extra-time victory against Cavalry FC

At home, Thomas Dudley is co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in the Shelbourne Plaza. He is also a talented videographer who has filmed the documentary series Seeing Canada. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich bird store owner’s documentary side gig airs on PBS, Amazon Prime

The Capital Regional District looks to expand availbility of electric vehicle charging stations. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria/ Twitter)
CRD asks for help funding new climate-related programs

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch awards longtime community volunteer Margaret Lidkea a place in the Oak Bay Wall of Fame. (Photo by Hazel Braithwaite)
Decades of dedication earn educator place on Oak Bay Wall of Fame