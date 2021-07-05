Victoria accepting nominations for 2021 Honourary Citizens Award

The City of Victoria is calling for nominations for its 2021 Honorary Citizens Awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria has opened nominations for its 2021 Honorary Citizen Awards, which recognizes those in longtime service of the city.

The awards, handed out every four years, honour 10 current or former residents of local First Nations or Greater Victoria who demonstrated “outstanding contributions” in any of 12 categories. Those include arts and culture, business, communications, community and volunteering, education, environment, heritage, Indigenous, multicultural, social and health issues, sports and inspirational youth up to 24.

“I’m so very proud of the good work that residents do every day to improve the lives of others and contribute to the social fabric of our city,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

The awards, she added, are “a fabulous way to recognize and thank those who go above and beyond to make Victoria a better place for all of us.”

This year’s winners will be declared by city council following recommendations from a committee co-chaired by Couns. Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Ben Isitt and featuring eight past recipients.

Since 1970, the Honorary Citizen Award has highlighted the efforts of people who, “over time, served the city meritoriously in any walk of life, often in a volunteer capacity and without recognition.” This year’s recipients will be notified of their award in September, with an in-person or online ceremony to follow later in the fall.

The nomination period closes at midnight on July 25. Nomination packages and more information can be found by visiting victoria.ca and searching for Honorary Citizen Award. Inspirational youth winners from the last 10 years are ineligible, as are any other previous recipients.

