Victoria team takes top trophy in interclub croquet play in Oak Bay

Potential new members welcome for Oak Bay Lawn Bowling club Saturday open houses

With its first regional croquet tournament under its belt, the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling and Croquet Club greens are ready to roll for spring bowling season.

The club hosted Greater Victoria’s first inter-club croquet tournament. The first round March 12 featured 16 teams from host Oak Bay, the Victoria club based in Beacon Hill Park, Canadian Pacific club on Belleville Street and the Quimpers, a group that plays in parks across Greater Victoria.

The final brackets whittled down March 19, with Victoria pair Lorne Oakes and Ralph Street taking top prize 7-5 over Quimper pairing Chris Higgins and Tom Eason.

Tucked behind a large hedge in Carnarvon Park, the bowling greens grow more active – beyond croquet – as indoor short mat bowling ends with the final draws March 30. Outdoor bowls launch with open houses each Saturday starting April 9 and running through the month ahead of the official opening day event.

Learn more about all activities at the club, from lawn bowling and croquet to bridge and canasta, at open houses from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The events are drop-in, with members on hand to answer questions, give guests a chance throw a few bowls or try their hand at croquet.

Opening day is May 7, with official events starting at 1 p.m. including words from Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdock and MLA Murray Rankin.

Visit bowlsoakbay.ca for online membership forms or the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club at 2190 Harlow Dr. for hard copies.

Membership runs from April 1 to March 31 of the following year with no initiation fees or monthly minimum charges. Fees range from a social membership at $75 a year to the full adult package for $250 that includes any and all activities. There are also junior and family memberships available.

