Victoria woman plans for new car after $50k lottery win

A new car is in order for a Victoria resident after scratching a winning ticket.

Kulvinder Bains scored the top prize of $50,000 from a BC Mountains scratch ticket.

She bought the ticket at Pharmasave on Royal Oak Drive and was at home when she realized she won.

“I didn’t really believe it at first,” said Bains, who immediately shared the news with her daughter, who was also ecstatic. “I think she was more excited than I was.”

She plans to put her prize towards a new car and says “it feels fantastic” to be a winner.

