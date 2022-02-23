VIDEO: Freeze! Cops and special olympian take a chilly dip off Willows Beach

In promotion of the CRD’s Polar Plunge in March

Oak Bay Police Sgt. Julia Chanin said diving into the frigid ocean off Willows Beach on a near-freezing Wednesday afternoon was an invigorating way to start the night shift.

She, colleagues Pat Briant, Lisa Bruchetta, Dan Gilano – respectively of the Central Saanich, Saanich and Victoria police departments – and Special Olympian Sheena Morrison made the dip on Feb. 23 to hype up and promote the Capital Regional District’s Polar Plunge, happening virtually and among groups from March 5 to 20.

Oak Bay police have participated in the plunge for at least a decade, said Chanin. Proceeds from the CRD’s plunge will go towards supporting special athletes across the region.

