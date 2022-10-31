View Royal park gets green makeover

View Royal’s Nursery Hill Park received a facelift Saturday (Oct. 29) when volunteers planted nearly 250 native trees and shrubs while removing invasive species.

The TD Tree Days event was hosted by the Greater Victoria Green Team in partnership with the Town of View Royal through an initiative created by TD Bank that aims to increase access to green space by planting 1 million trees by 2030. So far, the program has helped plant more than 466,000 trees across Canada and the U.S. This is the fourth event the Greater Victoria Green Team has hosted since 2019.

Along with increasing the number of native plants in the park, the team also removed invasive species, including more than 12 cubic metres of daphne and Scotch broom – the equivalent of 75 bathtubs.

In total, the team of 46 volunteers received 282 trees and shrubs and 110 native wildflowers through the program, planting nearly all of them on Saturday. The remaining 50 or so trees will be planted later this month at Burnside Watkiss Park and Portage Park during Green Team activities.

