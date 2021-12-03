Children’s Health Foundation donors Tracey D’Silva (left) and Adrian D'Silva are pictured hanging lights along the outside of Jeneece Place in View Royal. (Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island/Facebook)

Volunteers light up View Royal ‘home away from home’ for the holidays

Jeneece Place covered in donated lights to brighten spirits

For the ninth year running, volunteers are lighting up the Children’s Health Foundation’s pediatric “home away from home” in time for the holidays.

READ MORE: Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria pledge half a million for Victoria’s sick children

Jeneece Place, which accommodates families receiving medical care in Victoria, is located on the Victoria General Hospital grounds in View Royal. Since the home opened in 2012, volunteers Adrian and Tracy D’Silva have done their part to make the season bright for its visitors.

The D’Silvas and other volunteers partner with Canadian Tire at Hillside Centre each year to collect decorations and lights. This year Jeneece Place will be lit up with over 140 strands of lights, 300 blanket net lights and at least 100 tree decorations, as well as two digital projectors to make the home sparkle.

“We are extremely grateful for this annual donation of time and decorations by the D’Silvas,” Veronica Carroll, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, said in a media release. “It’s wonderful that Tracey and Adrian are helping to bring light, joy and optimism to families staying at Jeneece Place.”

Those interested in donating to Jeneece Place or other Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island initiatives can do so by visiting the foundation’s website at support.islandkidsfirst.com.

READ MORE: Tsawout First Nation launches fundraiser for family after fire destroys home

READ MORE: Sooke Christmas Bureau preparing for increased demand

Holidaysjeneece placeWest Shore

Previous story
Scaled-up Colwood star shines down on city for second year
Next story
Rising demand, prices; food supply chain disruptions impact Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Just Posted

David Lau, former executive director of Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society, stands in front of the Monterey Avenue welcome house in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria refugee association ends Welcome House program in Oak Bay

Police officers in front of the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial behind the BC legislature on Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Information sought after ‘ACAB’ graffiti found on police monument in Victoria

Christmas events in Oak Bay are spread out over the month including letters to Santa, and a reading by the big man himself. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Village hosts magic, music, theatre throughout December

The new CRD parklands near Saanich’s Mountain Road and Camosun College Interurban Campus. (Google Maps)
Saanich urban forest purchased as future parkland