West Coast lighthouse photo contest entices photographers to capture B.C. beauty

The Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society gives photographers a chance to help share the 110-year-old heritage site with the world, by competing for a spot in the 2023 calendar. (Courtesy Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society)

The Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society’s second annual photo contest invites anyone to snap shots under the theme of Coastal Life in Canada.

The society, established in 2003, is responsible for the 110-year-old heritage site and hopes the photo contest helps spread its beauty worldwide. Members also recognize the iconic lighthouse is a favourite subject for photographers from around Canada.

“We’ve seen hundreds of beautifully crafted photos posted to social media over the seven years the site has been open to the public,” president John Walls said.

Building on the success of last year’s calendar, society volunteers hope photographers will share the beauty of B.C. with the world by battling for a spot in the 2023 calendar. Photographers can upload their favourite image, then encourage friends and family to donate in support of the photograph. The 13 photographs with the most votes accumulated by April 30 earn a spot in the 2023 Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society calendar, both in print and online.

This year’s theme is Coastal Life in Canada, and images should preferably represent the iconic lighthouse. Photos representing B.C. beaches and coastline are also welcome.

There is an entry fee of $5 for each photograph, with no maximum on the number of entries. There is also a donate-to-vote option for a People’s Choice Award and there is 14 and younger category. Donations in support of a photo are valued at one vote for every dollar donated, with no limit on voting.

All proceeds support the restoration and preservation of the Sheringham Point Lighthouse. Those contributing $25 or more can receive a tax receipt. Winners will be announced May 15.

Visit gogophotocontest.com/sheringhampointlighthousepreservationsociety to enter photos, view entries and vote.

The Sheringham Point Lighthouse site in Shirley is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit sheringhamlighthouse.org for more information.

