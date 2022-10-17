You could win one year of FREE living at one of B.C’s best boutique retirement communities

“When a new resident moves in, the comment we always hear is ‘I wish I had moved in sooner.’”

Independent living communities like The Wellesley are designed for seniors who are fully independent but would like to live in a social environment with avenues for connection and engagement. Photo courtesy Retirement Concepts

Retirement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for those who are ready and willing to embrace life’s next adventures. During these golden years, seniors have the opportunity to ‘begin again’ and live their lives to the fullest, however that may look like to them.

For some, that means engaging in long-held interests, discovering brand new hobbies and forming valuable friendships. And it’s these very concepts that independent living retirement communities are all about providing for their residents.

Independent living communities are designed for seniors who are fully independent but would like to live in a social environment with avenues for connection and engagement during their retirement years.

The Wellesley is one example of one of those dynamic living communities.

Located in Victoria, the boutique retirement community offers both independent and assisted living options for residents. In addition to the nearby shopping centres and restaurants, The Wellesley offers their community members plenty of freedom and choice through fulfilling experiences that tap into their passions for knowledge, creativity, fun and camaraderie.

“When a new resident moves in, the comment we always hear is ‘I wish I had moved in sooner,’” shares Rob Akimow, Director of Sales and Marketing of West Coast Seniors Housing Management. “We see folks who previously may have been feeling isolated or lonely build new friendships in their new community — it’s really quite heartwarming.”

The Wellesley offers an endless amount of enriching daily programs and activities. Their residents can experience their shared special interests together, including a large billiards table, billiards, movies, bingo, discussion groups and gardening.

As well, their residents are known to take an active role in cultivating a shared sense of community. Known affectionately as ‘The Muffin Lady’ by her fellow residents, resident Marion Simms moved to the Wellesley with her husband Tom, after assessing a number of retirement communities in the greater Victoria area.

“When I came here we received such a wonderful, welcoming feeling,” she says. “The ambiance was elegant, yet not overly posh. It was positively comfortable. And we seemed to just fit right in – like putting on a glove.”

“It’s like one big family,” Simms says of the company and community spirit at The Wellesley. “You step in the door and you are at home. Plus, you could never ask for a better staff. They really go above and beyond to make us all comfortable and happy.”

It’s no wonder that residents at The Wellesley proudly call this lively living community their home.

Retirement Concepts is rewarding one lucky winner with One Year of Free Living at one of their 18 seniors’ housing facilities across B.C.!

The grand prize includes accommodation fees for a private one-bedroom unit, plus coverage for meals, hydro, and parking, valued at approximately $70,000 total.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management manages the day-to-day operations of Retirement Concepts’ retirement communities throughout Vancouver Island, including:

Beacon Hill Villa in Victoria

Casa Loma Seniors Village in Courtenay

Nanaimo Seniors Village in Nanaimo

Comox Valley Seniors Village in Comox

Selkirk Seniors Village in Victoria

Stanford Seniors Village in Parksville

Go to contest.gmdpages.com/west-coast-seniors-housing-management to enter for your chance to win your way into a year of free living at your new home!

The contest ends on Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PST and is open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are the age of majority in the province or territory of residence at the time of entry.

