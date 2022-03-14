3 days of French culture fill downtown Victoria venues

The Franco-Ontarian vocal trio, Les Chiclettes, perform on March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Victoria Event Centre to start a three-day immersion of culture and festivities for Franco Fest. (Les Chiclettes/Facebook)

The Victoria Francophone Society’s inaugural Franco Fest kicks off with music Thursday night.

The three-day immersion of culture and festivities in celebration of French culture, music and traditional French-Canadian food runs March 17 to 19 in downtown Victoria.

“As spring buds are popping and the restrictions are easing, the creation of this new festival is the perfect place to discover and experience the local francophone community. The diverse programming will appeal to the larger community in Greater Victoria, no matter your level of French,” society board chair Frédérique D. Bouchard said.

Franco-Ontarian vocal trio, Les Chiclettes perform on March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Victoria Event Centre to kick off the event. Nathalie Nadon, Geneviève Cholette and Julie Kim charm audiences with rich and powerful voices while presenting musical humour.

READ ALSO: Family fun and outdoor events coming up in Greater Victoria

March 18 and 19 shift to a youth focus, with workshops and shows especially curated for teens including musical performances, contests and entertainment.

On Saturday, families can enjoy a show for the little ones, under the theme Celebration Franco. Artistic workshops will awaken everyone’s imagination and the event is hosted by Angèle Verrier and Susannah Rebar of the society’s children’s program, Les Petits Matins.

On March 19 the public can buy local products and discover francophone surprises during the Plaza Franco market in Bastion Square.

READ ALSO: Juno Awards nominees have strong connections to Greater Victoria

Starting at 5 p.m., festival-goers can experience a sugar shack-inspired meal. Several traditional French-Canadian dishes and sweet delights are on the menu.

Christine Tassan et les Imposteures close the festival Saturday at 7:30 p.m. under the Plaza Franco tent. This Quebec quartet of gypsy jazz and swing songs promises to be one of the most exciting evenings of the festival.

Visit sfvictoria.ca for details, registration and tickets.

p>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and cultureEntertainment