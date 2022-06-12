Artists wanted for Saanich community canvas mural project

The District of Saanich is looking for artists to help create murals in Beckwith and Layritz parks and the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich is looking to add a splash of colour to three parks this summer.

The launch of the Community Canvas Mural Project is beginning with an invitation to local artists or artist teams to submit proposals, with the end result seeing murals created in designated areas at Beckwith and Layritz parks, and Cedar Hill Park adjacent to the Cedar Hill Recreation and Arts Centre.

A pilot to gauge interest in and help develop a more permanent community mural program, the project aims to enhance Saanich neighbourhoods and public spaces.

Nadine Kawata, the district’s community planner responsible for public art, said the goal is to create publicly accessible, engaging art that inspires a sense of pride, identity and belonging, and also celebrates community, culture and diversity.

“Public murals provide amazing opportunities to add vibrancy and placemaking to our community spaces and places. Our region is home to many talented and experienced mural artists who, through their work, foster community connectedness and pride.”

Submissions can come from artists or artist teams from around the Capital Regional District and proposals will be reviewed through a two-stage selection process. Saanich is also seeking selection committee members to evaluate submissions and recommending artists.

In order to promote and support diversity and inclusion, Saanich is encouraging applications for both from individuals and groups typically underrepresented, including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour), 2SLGBTQIA+ identifying individuals and persons with disabilities.

Submission deadline is 9 a.m. Monday, June 27.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria musician toots conch shell on Canada’s Got Talent; gets Howie Mandel’s support

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

artistDistrict of SaanichVisual Arts