BIPOC youth ceramics workshop coming to Saanich

Free workshop offered to youth of colour to explore culture and diversity

Artist and teacher Suvreet Juhal will offer her knowledge to BIPOC youth in a workshop on April 10 and 24. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A free ceramics workshop for BIPOC youth will be available at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in April.

Talented artist and teacher, Suvreet Juhal, will lead the workshop, aimed at youth aged 12 to 18.

“When you look at examples of ceramics, it tends to be European works that are mostly highlighted,” Juhal said. “Bringing BIPOC youth into what can feel like a very dominantly white space helps open up that avenue of art exploration.”

The neo-classical style of art long emphasized has meant African, Indigenous and Asian styles got lost more easily, Juhal added. The workshop will give youth the opportunity to understand history from all over the world, then put their own stamp on it.

“It is a free workshop, because we wanted to remove barriers to participation and Saanich Community Services is covering costs,” said community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston.

ALSO READ: Saanich artist exhibition doubles as fundraiser for people with disabilities in Nepal

Other partners in staging the workshop include the Cedar Hill Arts Centre and Victoria High Students of Colour Association.

Vic High group member Danya Elkhidir is excited to celebrate culture and diversity in the community and provide people with opportunities to celebrate their differences.

“I hope this project and initiative will help BIPOC youth know that they are important, and even if sometimes they feel unseen, that opportunities like this will help them to feel seen and heard. This is a chance to give BIPOC youth positive role models and connections in the place they live by organizing initiatives like this,” Elkhidir said.

Farheen Haq, a visual artist and member of the BIPOC community, added that bringing youth together in this way is a gift to future generations of creatives in Greater Victoria. “Art is a form of healing and creative thinking, and our racialized youth and their communities will benefit greatly from this experience.”

The workshop takes place April 10 and 24 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. To register, call Cedar Hill Recreation Centre at 250-475-7121 or go online to bit.ly/3Lff87Q.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

ArtSaanichVisual Arts