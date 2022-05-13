Choral Evolution hits all the right notes

Sooke choral group hosting concerts May 27, 28 and 29

Members of Choral Revolution are excited about upcoming concerts in Sooke and Langford May 27-29. (Contributed - Choral Evolution)

Fans of Choral Evolution will be pleased to hear they’re up to their new tricks again.

The Sooke-based group puts on a pair of performances on May 28 at 7 p.m. and May 29 at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 1962 Murray Rd.

Choral Evolution has chosen a collection of songs that weave through the forests of love, introspection, and heartache for the show called Journeys of the Heart, said choral director Bruce Ruddell.

“We have found fresh and original arrangements of classic pop music and spirituals that capture the essence of the original pop hits through inspiring choral arrangements,” said choral director Bruce Ruddell. “Journeys of the Heart is an intimate concert focusing on the passionate lyrics and music of great creative artists.”

The show’s music explores the personal journeys of great artists such as Adele, The Beatles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Eagles, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons, and the timeless journeys told in African American spirituals, Ruddell noted.

Choral Evolution, mostly made up of former members of the Sooke Community Choir, performed its inaugural concerts in Sooke and Colwood in March. It has been busy rehearsing for the upcoming performances.

“They were a great success for our new organization,” Ruddell said. “We played to very appreciative audiences, and the third concert in Sooke sold out.”

Tickets are available at the door or through eventbrite.ca for $20 for adults, with children under 16 admitted for free.

There is no intermission, and masks are recommended.

If you can’t attend the concerts in Sooke, Choral Evolution will perform at 7 p.m. on May 27 at Gordon United Church in Langford.

RELATED: Choral Evolution looks to West Shore for new voices


