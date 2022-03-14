Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Dolly Parton to Rock Hall of Fame: Thanks but no thanks

Parton says nomination inspired her to put out a rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future

Dolly Parton has announced she is pulling out of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she hasn’t “earned that right.”

The music icon who has been elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame explained her decision in a statement posted on her official social media pages Monday, noting she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote.

Other artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers

Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist last month, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

The Cleveland-based institution had announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton’s statement continues.

“This has however inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

“I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment,” Parton concludes. “Rock on!”

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall of Fame nominees

Pop Music

Previous story
John Fogerty, Tom Cochrane lead acts at Laketown Rock 2022

Just Posted

The Franco-Ontarian vocal trio, Les Chiclettes, perform on March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Victoria Event Centre to start a three-day immersion of culture and festivities for Franco Fest. (Les Chiclettes/Facebook)
3 days of French culture fill downtown Victoria venues

Magic Wand patron Angelina Moodie in her golden gown selection. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Surerus)
Magic Wand opens doors for Greater Victoria grads of 2022

Peninsula Panther Owen Cox weaves his way across the ice during last Friday’s game against the Kerry Park Islanders at North Saanich’s Panorama Recreation Centre. Cox scored the winning goal less than five minutes into the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie. The victory gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the series. Cox then scored his second goal of the playoffs some 24 hours later to break another 2-2 tie in favour of the Panthers, who now lead their series three games to one with a chance to win VIJHL’s South Division Friday night. (Courtesy of Christian J. Stewart Photography)
VIJHL finals within reach for Peninsula Panthers after weekend victories

A rendering of the two proposed mixed use buildings on Dunford Avenue, which will contain 352 residential units and over 1,000 squared metres of commercial space. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Residential development proposals would add over 400 units in Langford